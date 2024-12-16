The journey of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has just come to its conclusion. The eighth season of this TV reality show witnessed numerous unforeseen stunners and twists. Last night, the show wrapped up, and Nikhil was declared the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Some of the other finalists for Season 8 were Gautam, Prerana, and Avinash.

Nikhil Takes Home the Coveted Trophy After Winning Bigg Boss Telugu

Nikhil emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. He carried home the trophy and a cash prize. After his victory, Nikhil shared a special moment with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Charan. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience for supporting him throughout the journey and devoted his success and trophy to his mother.

Nikhil stated, “Thank you, everyone. It has been a wonderful journey with you all. A lot of memories, smiles, laughs, tears, fights… All of you have directly or indirectly supported me. I have learnt a lot, and I will use it in my life. Thank you to the audience. Thank you for bringing me to this stage and proving that I am one of you and not an outsider.”

Fans Share Mixed Reactions To Nikhil’s Win in Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Your hard work and dedication have paid off. #BiggBossTelugu8 #StarMaa @iamnagarjuna @DisneyPlusHSTel pic.twitter.com/GjeiUaTZqU — Starmaa (@StarMaa) December 15, 2024

The fans’ reactions were mixed following Nikhil’s victory in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale. Many fans congratulated the contestant on Star Maa’s official Instagram post, with one stating, “You deserve it, Nikki.” Another fan expressed happiness by commenting, “Wow! Super Nikhil winner.”

On the other hand, some viewers were dissatisfied. One person commented, “Again proved it’s scripted,” suggesting disappointment with the outcome. Another user criticized the show, calling Bigg Boss Telugu a political rather than a reality show.

This highlights the mixed reactions from the audience following the conclusion of Bigg Boss Telugu’s current season.

Who Are The Runner-Ups Of This Season’s Bigg Boss Telugu?

The runner-up position proceeds to Gautam, the 1st runner-up of this season. This is followed by Nabeel and Prerana, who ensured the 2nd and 3rd runner-up positions, respectively. Avinash took the fourth runner-up standing this season.

