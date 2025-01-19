The Arun Vijay starrer Tamil action-drama Vanangaan has been witnessing a stable run at the box office but at the lower levels. The movie had wrapped up its opening weeks with 6 crores. Here is taking a look at its box office performance on the 9th day.

Vanangaan Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the film earned around 39 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 9% because the movie had earned 43 lakhs on the previous day. The movie had witnessed an opening of 90 lakhs. This was not very satisfactory as an opening of at least 1 crore and above was expected out of the Arun Vijay starrer. However, the movie saw a decent increase of 27% and earned 1.15 crore on its second day.

The total India net collection of the film now stands at 7.2 crores. On its 9th day, the film has managed to cross 7 crores and is now inching slowly towards 8 crores. However, the movie is still at the lower level and needs a sharp increase in the day-wise collection. Vanangaan also needs a positive word of mouth which will definitely result in a boost in the collection.

Vanangaan has also been facing a tough competition from the other South releases like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Marco, Identity, and Rekhachithram. The film needs to at least cross 10 crores in the coming week to secure a decent number. It will be interesting to see whether there is an improvement in the collection in the coming week.

About The Movie

Apart from Arjun Vijay, Vanangaan also stars Ridha, Roshni Prakash, P Samuthirakani, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Vanangaan has been directed by Bala. At the same time, the music has been composed by CV Prakash Kumar and Sam CS.

