The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam crime thriller Pravinkoodu Shappu was released on January 16, 2025, with a decent opening. However, the collections saw a sharp decline instead of seeing an upward graph. Let us look at the film’s box office collection on its 3rd day.

Pravinkoodu Shappu Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Basil Joseph starrer earned around 74 lakhs. It saw a further dip of almost 1.33%. The movie had earlier earned 75 lakhs on its second day. The film had opened at 1.35 crores which was a stable number. This had led to people expecting an increase in the collections. However, the movie saw a decline of almost 44% with its second-day collection.

The total India net collection of Pravinkoodu Shappu stands at 2.84 crores. The movie is inching slowly towards 3 crores. However, it needs a sharp increase in the day-wise collection. The collections need to be above the 1 crore mark. The movie is reportedly mounted at a modest budget of less than 10 crores.

Pravinkoodu Shappu might also face a tough competition from the recent South releases. Apart from movies like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, there are Mollywood releases like Marco, Rekhachithram, and Identity, which are going rock solid at the box office. Hence, the Basil Joseph starrer needs to sustain this tough challenge at the box office. It has furthermore opened to a mixed response from the critics and masses alike. It also needs an adequate positive word of mouth to see a boost in the collection.

Pravinkoodu Shappu has been directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan. Apart from Basil Joseph, Pravinkoodu Shappu also stars Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abusamad, Chandni Sreedharan, and Suresh Chandra Menon in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

