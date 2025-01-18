Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 enjoyed a phenomenal ride not just in India but overseas as well. Globally, it emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, after Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It has minted record collections in several international territories and set new benchmarks for upcoming biggies. Recently, it has closed its theatrical run as the biggest Telugu hit in Saudi Arabia. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Pushpa sequel created an immense buzz, all thanks to the frenzy created by Pushpa’s character’s success. The backbone of the film’s historic run was the Hindi audience, which also boosted the collection in several overseas territories. The Telugu version took a bumper start but lost momentum after the initial rush. Moving ahead, the Hindi-dubbed version displayed legs.

As per the box office update coming in, Pushpa 2 has closed its theatrical run in Saudi Arabia. It had a glorious run in the country, registering 57,580 footfalls, and earned $639K. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 5.53 crores. With this sum, it has emerged as the biggest hit among Tollywood releases.

Another country where Pushpa 2 has ended its box office run is Malaysia. It earned 2.68 million Malaysian ringgit (MYR) in the country, which equals 5.15 crores in Indian rupees, as per the present currency rate. Even in Singapore, the film ended its theatrical run by earning S$687K, which equals 4.36 crores in Indian rupees.

Apart from the regions above, the film has almost completed its entire overseas run and has amassed a massive 290 crore+ gross collection. Globally, it has crossed 1775 crore gross and will end up much below the 1800 crore mark, thus missing the chance to beat Baahubali 2 (1800 crores). However, the feat will definitely be achieved in the phase of its release.

