Week 1: 17.2 crore (8-day extended week)

Day 9: 1 crore* (estimated)

Total: 18.20 crore* (estimated)

Identity VS Rekhachithram

Compared with the first Malayalam release of 2025, starring Tovino Thomas, Rekhachithram stands much higher in one week. Rekhachithram, with a 17.23 crore total in the 8-day extended week, stands 106% higher than Identity, which earned 8.35 crore in the 8-day extended week 1.

Identity earned 9.90 crore in its lifetime. The film is mounted on a budget of 12 crore and it could not recover its entire budget. Comparing the worldwide earnings, Rekhachithram stands at 37.59 crore worldwide and Identity earned 16.78 crore in total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

