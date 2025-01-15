Identity Box Office: 2.63 Crore Away To Make Profits

Malayalam Cinema has yet again opened the year 2025 on a successful note, and Tovino Thomas was the first one to arrive with his film at the box office. Malayalam Action-Thriller Identity, in 13 days, has earned a total of 9.76 crore, inching towards the profit-making zone. The film arrived in the theaters on January 2.

Budget & Recovery

The action thriller, helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, has been mounted on a modest budget of 12 crore. Also starring Trisha Krishnan, the film has earned a total of 9.76 crore in India with its Malayalam and Tamil versions. It is only 2.63 crores away to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone.

Identity Box Office Collection Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Tuesday, January 14, Identity could not make use of the Makar Sankranti holiday due to a barrage of new releases at the box office and earned only 12 lakh, which was a drop of 14% from the previous day’s 14 lakh!

Here is the 13-day breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.8 crore

Day 2: 1.3 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 0.7 crore

Day 6: 0.6 crore

Day 8: 0.6 crore

Day 9: 0.22 crore

Day 10: 0.27 crore

Day 11: 0.26 crore

Day 12: 0.14 crore

Day 13: 0.12 crore

Total: 9.76 crore

Too Difficult To Recover Budget?

The action-thriller might not continue Tovino Thomas‘s winning streak at the box office with Anweshippin Kandethum and Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Identity has recovered 81% of its budget, but it might find it difficult to complete the remaining target of 2.63 crore. The film stands at 16 crore worldwide.

