Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, is enjoying a solid run at the box office. After a good start, the film maintained its winning momentum, and surprisingly, the collection on the first Monday turned out to be higher than the opening day. With such a reception, the film has already crossed the 30 crore mark and is looking for a big total at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 5 days!

2024 was a rocking year for the Malayalam film industry as several films became big successes globally. It seems that even 2025 will be a memorable year as the beginning has happened on a high note. The latest mystery crime thriller, directed by Jofin T. Chacko, was released on January 9 and opened to highly positive reviews. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying positive word-of-mouth.

The impact of positive audience feedback is visible as Rekhachithram displayed a fantastic hold on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk, it earned 1.95 crores on day 5, which is higher than the opening day of 1.90 crores. It clearly shows that the film has been well accepted by the audience and will stay in theatres for long.

Including day 5’s 1.95 crores, Rekhachithram pushes its total collection at the Indian box office to 13.10 crore net. With this, it has recovered its entire budget. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 15.45 crore. In the overseas market, too, the film is enjoying an impressive run, earning 14.75 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection of the Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer stands at 30.20 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Rekhachithram:

India net- 13.10 crores

India gross- 15.45 crores

Overseas gross- 14.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 30.20 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

