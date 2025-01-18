Pushpa 2 gets a lifeline at the box office with the release of the reloaded version, which has added previously edited 20 minutes of the film. The strategy has worked magically for the Allu Arjun starrer, which stands at a total of 1256.46 crore* after 44 days.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 500 crore, the film has churned out a profit of 756.46 crore*, delivering a return of 151.29% on the investment made in the film. Allu Arjun’s action drama is the only Indian film to churn out a profit of 756.56 crore*, and the second film after Stree 2 to churn out a profit of 500+ crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 44

On the 44th day, Pushpa 2, after the reloaded version, experienced a jump of 42.8% at the box office and earned 1 crore* on January 17, the seventh Friday. On the seventh Thursday, the film earned 70 lakh at the box office.

Allu Arjun VS Prabhas

On day 44, earnings for Allu Arjun‘s film stand 53.8% higher than Prabhas’s last release. Kalki 2898 AD, on its 44th day, earned only 65 lakh at the box office as compared to Pushpa 2’s 1 crore.*

Interestingly, the Hindi version of the film has earned much better than other versions, including the Telugu version. On the 44th day, the Telugu version earned only 30 lakh at the box office. In total, the Telugu version stands at 339.50 crore at the box office.

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Telugu film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. However, Allu Arjun’s film still stands much lower than RRR’s Telugu version. SS Rajamouli‘s film earned 431 crore with its Telugu version.

*denotes estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

