The Pushpa franchise has garnered widespread viewership, making the story of the eccentric sandalwood smuggler, portrayed by Allu Arjun, familiar to most. However, the character has not been without its share of criticism. Even before the release of Pushpa 2, the franchise had already stirred debate, especially after Allu Arjun received the National Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Pushpa.

Some critics raised concerns that the recognition could be interpreted as a government endorsement of sandalwood smuggling, potentially negatively influencing society. With the release of Pushpa 2, the criticism has only intensified. Sukumar, the director of both Pushpa films, has responded to the criticism surrounding the franchise.

According to the director, the films are intended solely for entertainment and are not meant to promote or encourage criminal behavior. He expressed concern over accusations that the movies are anti-national or could provoke youth, calling such statements troubling. The filmmaker further emphasized that his goal is to entertain audiences, and if his films draw people to theaters, they could actually contribute to decreasing crime rates.

By enjoying the movie in theaters, audiences choose entertainment over engaging in illegal activities. “Calling my film anti-national or accusing it of provoking youth is the most troubling statement anyone can make against me. I create films to entertain audiences, and if my three-hour film keeps people in theaters, then crime rates will actually go down,” Sukumar stated.

In its 42-day run, Pushpa 2 has earned a net total of INR 1255.76 crores, with 66.01% of this revenue, amounting to INR 829 crores, coming from the Hindi market. This indicates that the film has generated more revenue in the Hindi-speaking regions than in its original language.

The cast of Pushpa 2 includes Allu Arjun as the protagonist Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Pushpa Raj’s wife, Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, a police officer, Jagapathi Babu as Kogatam Veera Pratap Reddy, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, among others.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Rajinikanth Revealed The Secret Behind His Iconic Cigarette Flip Swag

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News