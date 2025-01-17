Joju George enjoyed great success with his last film, Pani, which marked his directorial debut, in addition to playing the lead role. The film was released in theaters in October 2024. His next project as the protagonist, Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 16, 2025. The same day, Pani was set to debut on Sony LIV for streaming.

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal was expected to compete with Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Basil Joseph, in theaters. However, the release of Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal has been postponed.

Are you curious about the new release date? Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is now set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025. Interestingly, it will compete with Ponman, another Basil Joseph starrer, at the box office.

The title Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal translates from Malayalam to ‘Narayani’s Three Sons.’ This film marks director Sharan Venugopal’s debut feature-length project. However, Sharan is no stranger to critical acclaim; his short film Like a Midnight Dream won a National Award. Talents like Nadhiya Moidu and Garggi Ananthan were also involved with the short film.

The script for Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal was written by the director himself. It features Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Alencier Ley Lopez as the brothers referenced in the title. The cast also includes Sarasa Balussery, Sajitha Madathil, Garggi Ananthan, Shelly Kishore, and Thomas Mathew.

The film is a family drama with a UA certification, running for 1 hour and 48 minutes. The music is composed by Rahul Raj, with cinematography by Appu Prabhakar and editing by Jyoti Swaroop Panda. Jemini Phukan and Joby George Thadathil produced it under the banner of Jemini Phukan Production.

For distribution, Goodwill Entertainment handles the theatrical release in the Indian domestic market, while Phars Film manages the international theatrical release.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Game Changer: Ram Charan Starrer Wins Little Hearts As Delhi State President Virendraa Sachdeva Organizes Special Screening For “God’s Special Angels”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News