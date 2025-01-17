Rajinikanth is a legend in the Indian film industry. He continues to inspire people with his energy, even at 74. In an old interview, he shared an interesting story about his famous cigarette flip. This move has become one of his signature styles in films.

In 2018, Rajinikanth spoke to India Today and revealed a surprising fact. He said the tricks he performs on-screen were not his original idea. He got the inspiration from another actor.

Rajinikanth remembered the time he worked on this unique style in Bengaluru. He saw Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha doing it in one of his films. He decided to try it himself.

He practiced Sinha’s trick for many days before finally succeeding in performing it on-screen. He said it was not easy. The move required timing and matching it with the scene’s dialogue.

Rajinikanth explained how important timing is for such tricks. He said, “Shatrughan Sinha first did it in a Hindi film. I copied it and improvised it. It is a skill, but timing matters more. You need to know between which lines to perform it. It is not just about throwing and catching. You must assess the situation and the dialogue before flicking it.”

Rajinikanth also shared how he performs his super-fast movements and tricks, which fans consider an essential part of his film style.

He said that his tricks and swift actions come naturally. He does not plan them deliberately; they are part of his spontaneous acting.

He is soon to be seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. He will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Coolie is also a multi-starrer which features actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

