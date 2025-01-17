One of Kannada cinema’s finest heist thrillers, Navagraha, might have a sequel. While Navagraha gained a cult following over the years, it wasn’t a major commercial success at its release, unlike director Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s debut film, Jothe Jotheyalli, a box office hit. The film starred Dinakar’s brother, Darshan, in the lead role, portraying a character with grey shades. Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Navagraha has since garnered a loyal fan base, many of whom have been eagerly speculating about the possibility of a sequel.

While promoting his upcoming film Royal, set to release on January 24, 2025, during an interview with the YouTube channel Suddimane Official, the topic of Navagraha 2 came up. The director mentioned that if audiences express interest in another film of that genre, he might consider creating “a new version of Navagraha” in the future. However, he emphasized that his current focus is entirely on Royal and that he is not in the mindset to take on a heist thriller.

One major obstacle in continuing the story without a reboot is that most original cast members are no longer alive. The cast primarily consisted of second-generation actors. Additionally, the director has already announced another film with Darshan, which will commence only after the actor completes his following two projects. As a result, even if a sequel to Navagraha is planned, it will likely take considerable time before it materializes.

