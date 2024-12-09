Last Thursday, we witnessed the carnage at the worldwide box office. Yes, we’re talking about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which pulled off historic numbers. It earned a whopping 281.41 crore gross on day 1, registering the biggest global opening in the history of Indian cinema. Beating this would be like climbing Everest. Still, we feel that the epic collaboration of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu might come close to this and even hit the 300-crore milestone on the opening day.

Only three films in the history of Indian cinema have managed to score 200 crores on opening day: Baahubali 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2. Two of these films belong to Rajamouli, which speaks volumes about his pull. With the Baahubali franchise, he has built his brand bigger than any star. So, no record is safe in front of the renowned filmmaker.

In the case of Pushpa 2, the sequel factor came into play. There was a buzz on the ground level about Pushpa’s return, and that helped generate the hype for the opening day. So, to surpass its opening day and establish a new record, a humongous film is needed, catering to every audience section. And as of now, only SS Rajamouli looks capable of it.

We saw how RRR surpassed Baahubali 2’s 213 crores by earning 223 crores. This happened without any sequel factor and had the backing of only the director’s brand. So, his film with Mahesh Babu can potentially challenge Pushpa 2 and might also score 300 crores opening at the worldwide box office.

Rajamouli enjoys a big name in India and overseas. In addition to this, Mahesh Babu will bring his own crowd-pulling factor. Mahesh Babu’s presence will help him gain traction across the country and also in overseas, including key markets like North America. So, if all goes well, the duo might cross Pushpa 2 and score a triple century on the opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

