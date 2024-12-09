Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had a gala time during its 4-day extended opening weekend as it registered the highest-ever numbers in the first 4 days. After taking a historic start, the film continued its momentum all over the weekend and became the fastest entrant of the 800 crore club at the worldwide box office among Indian films. In the process, it surpassed biggies like Baahubali and Salaar to become Tollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Right from the opening day, the Pushpa sequel has been on a record-breaking spree, establishing several new records that will be difficult to surpass in the coming years. Yesterday, the glorious run continued, and the film made a smashing entry into the 700 crore and 800 crore clubs in a single day. Talking about the entire Sunday, a score of above 200 crore gross was registered.

On day 4, Pushpa 2 earned a mind-blowing 168.74 crore gross (143 crore net) in India. In the overseas market, it earned around 33 crore gross. Overall, the magnum opus earned 201.74 crore gross on Sunday. This is the second time it crossed 200 crores after earning over 280 crores on day 1.

In India, Pushpa 2 amassed a total of 539.25 crore net in 4 days, which equals 636.31 crore gross after including taxes. In overseas, it has earned 168 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film stands at a huge 804.31 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

With 804.31 crore gross in the kitty, the Allu Arjun starrer surpassed Salaar’s 615.26 crore gross to become Tollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time globally. The next target is Kalki 2898 AD (1054.67 crore gross), which is just 250.36 crores away.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 539.25 crores

India gross- 636.31 crores

Overseas gross- 168 crores

Worldwide gross- 804.31 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Interstellar Re-Release Box Office (North America): Scores $4M+ During The Weekend, Pulling Off The Highest Per-Theatre Average!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News