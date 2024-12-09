After the positive reviews, we knew only the sky was the limit for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun starrer has surpassed expectations, leaving us mind-boggled daily as it continues to rewrite history. It broke new box office records in Hindi with an earth-shattering Sunday. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Box Office Collection Day 4

It’s been a never-seen-before trend as Pushpa 2 scored a better Sunday than its opening day. It made a box office collection of 86 crores in the Hindi belt, which is almost 19% higher than the 72 crores earned on the opening day. The overall opening weekend total concludes at 291 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 72 crores

Day 2: 59 crores

Day 3: 74 crores

Day 4: 86 crores

Total: 291 crores

With that, Pushpa 2 has broken several records:

Highest single-day collection for a Hindi film

Fastest 250 crores in the Hindi belt

in the Hindi belt Highest 4-day collection (extended opening weekend)

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) vs Jawan (Hindi)

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan conquered the throne of highest 4-day total. Take a look at the comparison below:

Day 1- 72 crores VS 65.50 crores

Day 2- 59 crores VS 46.23 crores

Day 3- 74 crores VS 68.72 crores

Day 4- 86 crores VS 71.63 crores

Total- 291 crores VS 252.08 crores

All set to cross the 300 crore milestone!

Today, Allu Arjun starrer will become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the 300 crore mark. It will take only five days, as compared to Jawan, Pathaan, and others that took a minimum of 6 days. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Exceeds Gadar 2 To Be 9th Highest-Grossing Indian Film & Achieves 4 More Mind-Boggling Feats On A Mad Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News