Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is on its way to emerge as an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. It’s incredible that after starting on an unbelievable note, it continued the momentum for the next three days, indicating that the content is being appreciated. North America (USA and Canada) is leading like a boss in the overseas market, and the 100 crore mark will soon be crossed comfortably. Keep reading for a detailed 4-day collection report!

The journey of the Pushpa sequel has been fascinating so far. Yesterday marked the end of the opening weekend, and the film has crossed the 800 crore mark globally. While the major chunk of the business has come from the domestic market, the overseas market has also contributed to massive business, and soon, the mark of 200 crore gross will be crossed.

Both Telugu and Hindi versions are performing brilliantly in North America. In fact, don’t be surprised if the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 goes past the Telugu collection in the coming days. Talking about the overall collection, the magnum opus earned $9.5 million (estimates) at the North American box office in the first 4 days. If converted into Indian rupees, it equals 80.48 crores.

With 80.48 crores in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Salaar in North America. For the unversed, Salaar did a business of 74.50 crores. So, in 4 days, the Allu Arjun starrer became the 4th highest-grossing Tollywood film in the circuit. Very soon, it will go past RRR’s 126.30 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers in North America:

Baahubali 2- 183.50 crores

Kalki 2898 AD- 155.81 crores

RRR- 126.30 crores

Pushpa 2- 80.48 crores (4 days)

Salaar- 74.50 crores

Baahubali- 70.50 crores

Devara- 51.25 crores

HanuMan- 44.30 crores

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo- 30.10 crores

Rangasthalam- 29.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

