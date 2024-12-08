Released amid high expectations, Kanguva failed to live up to pre-release projections and turned out to be an epic disappointment for Kollywood. In fact, not just Kollywood but the film is said to be one of the biggest disasters in Indian cinema in recent years. In India, the magnum opus closed its journey below 75 crores, and it wrapped up below 110 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Directed by Siva, the Kollywood action fantasy film was released in theatres on November 14. Apart from Suriya, it also featured Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it saw poor word-of-mouth. As a result, it didn’t get any takers, and the strong run of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran made things worse. The run came to an end with Pushpa 2’s grand release.

Kanguva closed its theatrical run at the Indian box office by earning just 70.39 crore net. This is less than Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja (71.30 crores), Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (83 crores), and Dhanush’s Raayan (94.85 crores). Including taxes, the collection equals 83.06 crore gross.

In the overseas market, too, Kanguva failed to create any impact and ended up with a gross of just 24.14 crore. Combining this overseas gross with the Indian gross, the film ended its worldwide box office run at 107.20 crore gross.

With 107.20 crore gross, the Suriya starrer ended its run by staying below Maharaja’s global lifetime collection of 109.13 crore gross (excluding China run). Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 300-350 crores but failed to earn even half of it, thus becoming a mega-disaster.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kanguva:

India net- 70.39 crores

India gross- 83.06 crores

Overseas gross- 24.14 crores

Worldwide gross– 107.20 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

