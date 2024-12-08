Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been unstoppable ever since it opened with earth-shattering numbers. After crossing the 200 crore mark on the opening day, the film crossed the 300 and 400 crore milestones on the second day. Yesterday, being Saturday, it picked up massively in India and overseas, resulting in an epic day 3 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

Considering all the pre-release hype, the Pushpa sequel was expected to shatter existing records, and that’s what’s happening all over. Both in India and overseas, the film is living up to its hype, and within the first three days, it has established several new records. As per the official poster released by the makers, the magnum opus became the fastest 500-crore grosser in Indian cinema. More than that, it has also crossed the 600 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 created an all-record by registering the biggest Indian opening at the worldwide box office with 281.41 crore gross. It surpassed the previous best, RRR, which earned 223 crores on day 1. After such a fantastic start, the film maintained the winning momentum on the second day, and even yesterday, it was spitting fire.

On day 3, Pushpa 2 amassed a huge 176.60 crores globally, pushing the overall tally to 602.57 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Yes, the film has entered the 600-crore club! Out of this, 467.57 crore gross has come from India. From overseas, 135 crore gross has come so far.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 396.25 crores

India gross- 467.57 crores

Overseas gross- 135 crores

Worldwide gross- 602.57 crores

With 602.57 crore gross in the kitty, Pushpa 2 is inches away from surpassing Prabhas’ Salaar (615.26 crore gross). Meanwhile, it has already surpassed the collection of Baahubali: The Beginning (589 crore gross).

