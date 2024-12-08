The Basil Joseph starrer Sookshma Darshini has been witnessing an excellent run at the box office. Despite a stiff competition, the film has emerged as a huge success and has also been receiving a positive word of mouth. Let us take a look at its box office performance on the 16th day.

Sookshma Darshini Box Office Day 16

The Basil Joseph starrer’s day-wise collection on the 16th day saw a rise of 0.94%. The film earned 94 lakhs which was an increase from the day-wise collection of the previous day wherein it had earned 50 lakhs. The total India net collection of Sookshka Darshini now comes to 24.19 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 28.54 crore. Sookshma Darshini has earned a decent 18.5 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 47.04 crore. The film is now inching towards 50 crores. It might hit this milestone if the positive word of mouth remains consistent.

Sookshma Darshini’s Stellar Success

The Basil Joseph starrer is not only moving towards the 50 crore milestone but it has also emerged as a humongous success. Sookshma Darshini is mounted at a modest budget of 10 crores. With its total India net collection of 24.19 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 14.19 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to a whopping 141%.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by MC Jithin. The music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

