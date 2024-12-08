Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is enjoying a god-level momentum at ticket windows. More than any other language, the Hindi-dubbed version is going crazy and fetching unreal numbers at the Indian box office. As we mentioned in yesterday’s early trends, the film went overdrive in night shows, and that has resulted in a higher collection than the opening day. In the process, the 3-day collection record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been broken. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 report!

Last year, we saw two epic blockbusters by Shah Rukh Khan. While Pathaan fetched historic numbers, it was later surpassed by his own Jawan. While the Hindi lifetime was surpassed by Stree 2, the Atlee-directed film remained unbeaten in terms of opening weekend numbers. Now, it has finally been surpassed by Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has exceeded expectations and is behaving insanely. After earning massive numbers in the first two days, it went full throttle on day 3 and earned 74 crores. Surprisingly, this number is higher than the opening day collection of 72 crores. With this, it has registered the highest single-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema.

Adding 74 crores to day 1’s 72 crores and day 2’s 59 crores, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has earned an unimaginable total of 205 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days. With this, it has crossed Jawan’s Hindi version to score the highest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema.

For the unversed, Jawan (Hindi) earned 180.45 crores in the first 3 days. Apart from bagging the highest 3-day collection, the Allu Arjun starrer has also become the fastest entrant of the 200-crore club. Both Jawan (Hindi) and Stree 2 achieved this feat by scoring a double century in 4 days.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) VS Jawan (Hindi):

Day 1- 72 crores VS 65.50 crores

VS Day 2- 59 crores VS 46.23 crores

VS Day 3- 74 crores VS 68.72 crores

Total- 205 crores VS 180.45 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Kanguva Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Suriya’s Magnum Opus Ends Its Poor Run, Earns Less Than Maharaja

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News