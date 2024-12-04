Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released in Japan on November 29. The film emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office during its original release, with earnings crossing 1100 crore gross. So, all eyes were set to see how it would fare during the phase two release, and so far, it’s good. Recently, it completed the opening weekend in Japanese theatres and accumulated a good collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Japan wasn’t that big territory over the years, but the picture was totally changed when SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released there. Before RRR was released, Rajinikanth’s Muthu was the highest-grossing Indian film there, with a collection of 23.50 crores. The SS Rajamouli directorial was released in 2022 and unleashed the market’s true potential by amassing over a whopping 150 crores.

After RRR’s tremendous success, there is excitement about Indian releases in Japan, and Jawan has all eyes locked on it. During the first weekend (November 31 to December 1), the Shah Rukh Khan amassed 93 lakh at the box office, which is a strong start. It left behind Shah Rukh’s own Pathaan (82 lakh).

Jawan also surpassed the opening weekends of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (57 lakh) and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (49 lakh).

Take a look at the top 10 opening weekends of Indian films in Japan (after converting to Indian rupees from Japanese yen):

RRR – 2.48 crores

Saaho – 1.29 crores

RRR (dubbed version) – 1.12 crores

Salaar – 1.02 crores

Jawan – 93 lakh

Pathaan – 82 lakh

Rangasthalam – 57 lakh

Laapataa Ladies – 52 lakh

Tiger 3 – 49 lakh

Baahubali 2 – 39 lakh

The word-of-mouth seems favorable, but Jawan‘s overall collection won’t be that huge. Only time will tell if it makes any miraculous turnaround.

Directed by Atlee, the Bollywood action entertainer also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in key roles. It starred Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The film was originally released on September 7, 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

