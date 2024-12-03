Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar is currently the talk of the town for two reasons. The film arrived on Netflix this weekend, and it has been trending ever since. However, the double celebrations are for the box office performance even after its OTT arrival!

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection

The film arrived on OTT on November 28, Thursday. On Thursday, the film earned 0.3 crore at the box office. It continued earning for the fifth weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, days 30, 31, and 32. Finally, the film has earned a total of 1.36 crore in five days after its OTT arrival!

In total, the film earned a total of 73.74 crore at the box office in 33 days in India and 114.11 crore worldwide, making the film another success from the Telugu Cinema in the year 2024.

Adds 1 Crore To The Profit

The film has added a profit of 1.36 crore in the last five days despite its OTT arrival. The film has earned a profit of 17.74 crore in total. However, it would be difficult for the film to earn the hit tag.

Lucky Baskhar Budget & Collection

Lucky Baskhar has been mounted on a budget of 56 crore. After collecting 73.74 crore at the box office, it has registered a profit of 31.68%. In fact, the actor has reportedly charged 10 crore at the box office, delivering 7.3 times higher box office collection than his entire paycheck for the film.

The period drama is streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Choudhary and is about a middle-class bank clerk who longs to trade stability for adventure and gets more than he bargained for when he unexpectedly becomes a wealthy man!

