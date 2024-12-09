Christopher Nolan is a brand of cinema and easily one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Given the quality of his filmmaking, it is no wonder his films create hype even without any promotional material. Last year, his Oppenheimer had a blast at the box office, and now, he’s again enjoying moviegoers’ attention. However, this time, it’s due to his 10-year-old movie, Interstellar, which re-released in theatres this weekend and minted impressive numbers in North America.

The epic sci-fi drama was originally released in theatres on November 7, 2014. Upon its original release, the film received positive reviews from critics. Even at the box office, it emerged as a big success. Over the years, it has built a legacy and is considered one of the best films ever. This year, marking the 10th anniversary, the re-run of the film was announced, which left Nolan fans excited.

Interstellar re-released in 70 mm IMAX and other digital formats on December 6. As expected, the excited fans queued up to catch the cinematic masterpiece on the big screen, resulting in impressive numbers. As per the collection update, the Christopher Nolan directorial clocked $4.4 million at the North American box office from Friday to Sunday.

Interstellar re-released in just 165 locations in North America this weekend. If calculated, the film generated a whopping $26,000 average revenue from each theatre. What’s more exciting is that this per-theatre average is higher than any of the films that ran in theatres during the weekend in North America.

Meanwhile, during its original run, the film earned $188 million at the North American box office. If we add the current edition of the re-release to that, the total collection stands at $192 million. Considering the positive response, it will be interesting to see whether it hits the $200 million milestone in North America.

