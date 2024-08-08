Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is one of the director’s most remarkable creations. It will turn ten this year, and to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the movie will be reportedly re-released in theatres in the latter half of this year. The re-release has been postponed by about two months. To commemorate this announcement, today we are here with the box office revisit of the Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway starrer sci-fi saga. Scroll below for the deets.

About the Movie –

It is an epic sci-fi drama by Christopher Nolan, co-written by him and his brother Jonathan Nolan. Jonathan also worked with his brother on The Dark Knight. It featured Matthew McConaughy, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine in crucial roles. It is set in a dystopian future. According to reports, it was originally set to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Interstellar’s official synopsis reads, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

Box Office Reception –

It is among Christopher Nolan’s most praised movies and among the most scientifically accurate movies. The film was lauded for its concept, visuals, music, and cinematography. It was made on a production budget of $165 million and is reportedly one of the highest-grossing Nolan movies in China.

Interstellar is one of the three movies that earned a spot on Letterboxd’s Top 250 Highest Rated Films list. It collected 527.5 million yuan in China, becoming Nolan’s top-grossing film there. China is considered the world’s second-largest film market, and the 2014 movie was welcomed warmly. It was re-released there a few years back. During the original run, the movie collected $5.4 million in China on its opening day, surpassing the director’s Inception [nearly $2 million] and The Dark Knight Rises’ $4.61 million. It played on 7742 Chinese screens back then.

According to ScreenDaily, Interstellar collected $112 million during its first release in China in November 2014. It was re-released there in 2020 and reportedly grossed $2.8 million in a single day. Upon its reissue at the Chinese theatres, it collected $11.8 million in just ten days. The movie recorded the biggest opening day since the comeback of films, at $2.8 million on its opening day. Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is one of his highest-grossing films ever.

It collected $188.02 million at the North American box office and $517.17 million overseas. According to Variety’s report, the movie’s worldwide collection is a whopping $731 million.

Interstellar Re-Release-

According to Variety, Christopher Nolan directed Interstellar, which was initially supposed to be re-released on September 27, 2024, to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary. It will be shown on 70mm Imax prints as well as on digital screens. However, the re-release has been delayed by almost two months. The sci-fi saga will now hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. Warner Bros Pictures and Paramount are working together on the revival of the film. For the unversed, the movie was nominated for 5 Oscars and won one for best visual effects.

