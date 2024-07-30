Anne Hathaway once shot back at Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck” joke, which poked fun at excitement over winning an Oscar. In 2013, Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film adaptation of the musical Les Miserables.

Amy Schumer’s comedy Trainwreck, which hit theaters in 2015, took shots at everyone from gossip rags to online perennial punchline Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway was mentioned in the film when Amy Schumer’s character Annie makes fun of her boyfriend, Aaron (Bill Hader), for toting an award he was proffered for his charity work. In the movie, Schumer criticizes her boyfriend (Bill Hader) for carrying around his Doctors Without Borders award everywhere, “like Anne Hathaway at an Oscar party.”

In response, an amused Hathaway fired back, posting an Instagram pic of her ticket stub of the film Trainwreck and a caption that seemingly ripped into the joke.

Anne Hathaway wrote, “Dear @AmySchumer. Don’t pretend like when you win your Oscar- which you could for your brilliant and refreshing writing and/or acting in @TrainwreckMovie- you won’t tote it around to every Oscar party you go to. Way to slay, Annie.”

Shortly after, Amy Schumer clarified the Hathaway quip in the movie, saying director Judd Apatow penned the joke.

Schumer wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “I love you, Anne Hathaway. I have no problem selling out and telling you that that was @JuddApatow’s joke, he made me say! #truth.”

Judd Apatow also joined in on the fun, saying he stood behind the joke. He tweeted, “I stand behind that joke @amyschumer. Bill looked like an Oscar-winning actress at an Oscar party!”

Recently, Hathaway shared that she found it challenging to land a role after her 2013 Oscar win due to the backlash she was facing online.

