The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has now slowed down at the box office. The movie witnessed a decent run even though it has missed out on recovering its budget. Let us take a look at its box office performance on the 24th day.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the day-wise collection of the film saw a growth of 0.86%. It earned 86 lakhs while it had garnered 47 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film is 34.05 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 40.17 crore. The day-wise collection of the movie has drastically reduced now so it is most likely to wrap up without recovering its entire budget. The Vikrant Massey starrer thus loses the tag of the success verdict, but it did enjoy its own share of acclaim too.

The Sabarmati Report is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. With its current India net collection of 34.05 crore, the movie has managed to recover 68% of its budget. This is inevitably not enough to take the film out of the safe zone. The movie did witness a positive word of mouth upon its release. However, it locked horns with box office biggies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which obviously was a bad news for it. If this was not enough, the Pushpa 2 storm has now completely made things challenging for the Vikrant Massey starrer.

About The Movie

Apart from Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. It is based on the gruesome death of 59 devotees after the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra in February 2002.

