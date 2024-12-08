Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has literally lived up to its dialogue: Fire nahi, wildfire hai! The magnum opus is tearing apart the box office left, right, and center by pulling off unheard numbers. If the opening day and Saturday weren’t enough, we have another historic number on the board: the first-ever 80 crore day has been registered in the history of Hindi cinema. With this, the film has surpassed its own all-time record score of 74 crores. Keep reading to know what day 4 early trends suggest!

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the Pushpa sequel has now become a movement at ticket windows, and no one can really predict how long it will go on. This has once again proved the power of a sequel when there’s strong goodwill for the predecessor. Other than that, it could also be seen that there’s a lot of hunger for films that are high on heroism and well-executed hardcore commercial entertainers.

In the pre-release hype itself, it was clear that Pushpa 2 would be a monster in the Hindi belt, but in reality, the film has gone one step ahead by registering unimaginable numbers. The euphoria of Pushpa drove an extraordinary 205 crores in the first 3 days. Considering the score of 74 crores on Saturday, it was expected that the film would go for 80 crores on Sunday, but as per early trends, the number is even higher.

With houseful boards at the majority of locations, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is heading for a mind-boggling 85-87 crores on day 4. Yes, you read that right! The film is aiming for 85 crores or even higher. With this, it has surpassed the previous best score of 74 crores to register the highest single-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) started with a bang, showing an occupancy of over 60% in morning shows. In the afternoon, it went crazy and crossed 90%. Again, in the evening, the occupancy was higher than 93%. While night shows are still going on, there have been capacity issues at several locations.

Including estimates, the Allu Arjun starrer (Hindi) is earning a whopping 290-292 crore net at the Indian box office in four days. Tomorrow, it is all set for a grand entry into the 300 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

