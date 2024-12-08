Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, is all set to close its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Released amid extremely high expectations, the film failed to deliver on expected lines. The numbers are actually good in isolation, but the performance is very underwhelming, considering the scale and the hype. Now, let’s find out where the film is standing after 37 days amid the storm of Pushpa 2.

The Singham threequel had a favorable atmosphere around itself, be it the franchise power, the Cop Universe factor, or Salman Khan’s special appearance. However, things got spoiled due to a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Initially, Singham looked in a dominating position, but since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had better word-of-mouth, it walked away by damaging the potential of the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Pushpa 2’s crazy demand and run in the Hindi belt has affected Singham Again’s presence. At the Indian box office, it has come down to 1 lakh collection on a daily basis. After 37 days, it stands at 274.53 crore net, which equals 323.94 crore gross after including taxes. Considering the budget of 340 crores, it’s a big losing affair.

In overseas, Singham Again performed really well and emerged victorious, earning 82.96 crore gross. Combining it with the Indian gross, the film stands at 406.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office after 37 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Singham Again:

India net- 274.53 crores

India gross- 323.94 crores

Overseas gross- 82.96 crores

Worldwide gross- 406.90 crores

The Ajay Devgn starrer will run for five more days, including today, and will be practically out of theatres from Friday onwards. So, the lifetime collection might not even touch 407 crore gross.

Meanwhile, Singham Again was released on November 1. It featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in extended cameos.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

