Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency finally arrived in theatres yesterday after going through many delays and postponements. On the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day, it kicked off its theatrical journey on a fair note. While the number is low in isolation, it’s still much better than the actress’ recent releases. In fact, it has turned out to be the biggest opener for Kangana in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The Bollywood biographical drama marks Kangana’s full-fledged directorial debut. It opened to positive to mixed reviews from critics. Kangana is receiving praise for portraying the former prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film deals with the state of emergency that was declared in 1975. The subject in itself is very intriguing, and it has managed to grab some eyeballs on the opening day.

Yesterday, Emergency saw some boost due to discounted ticket rates for Cinema Lovers Day. Also, as reactions were mostly favorable, the film jumped throughout the day. In morning shows, an occupancy of just 6% was recorded. In the afternoon, it went up to 14%. The film recorded an occupancy of 21% in the evening shows and jumped to 36% in the night shows.

In our prediction story, we predicted the start of 2-3 crore, and that’s exactly what happened. Emergency clocked 2.35 crore* net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is a fair number considering the poor results of Kangana’s last few theatrical releases. From here, the film is expected to see a jump over the weekend.

With 2.35 crores* in the kitty, Emergency has marked the biggest Hindi opening for Kangana Ranaut in the post-COVID era. It comfortably surpassed her Tejas, which opened at 1.25 crores. If we talk about all languages, Chandramukhi 2 (Kollywood) is Kangana’s biggest opener post-COVID, with a day 1 collection of 8.25 crores.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Azaad Box Office Collection Day 1: Opens On Predicted Lines, Stays Below 2 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News