Fans of the martial-arts action genre are eagerly waiting for the release of Mortal Kombat II, which is set to hit the big screen in the U.S. on May 8, 2026. To outgross the original 1995 Mortal Kombat, the Karl Urban-starrer sequel would need to earn $122.2 million worldwide. And to surpass the global earnings of the 2021 reboot, the latest installment in the live-action Mortal Kombat franchise will have to gross over $84.4 million globally.

Budget & Estimated Box Office Break-Even

Since Mortal Kombat II is made on an estimated $68 million budget, it would need to gross roughly $170 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. While it remains to be seen if the eagerly anticipated martial arts actioner can achieve these targets, let’s find out how much it would need to earn to outgross Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1994 cult classic Street Fighter at the global box office.

So, let’s first take a look at how Street Fighter performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Street Fighter – Box Office Summary

North America: $33.4 million

International: $66 million

Worldwide: $99.4 million

Based on the figures above, it is clear that Mortal Kombat II must earn at least $99.4 million worldwide to surpass the 1994 film’s global total. According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, the Warner Bros. release is tracking to earn between $45 million and $55 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Let’s assume Mortal Kombat II opens in the lower range ($45 million) of its projected domestic opening ($45-55 million). In comparison, the 2021 reboot opened to $23.3 million and went on to earn $42.3 million in North America, suggesting a 1.81x domestic multiplier. If the sequel performs similarly and assuming the same 1.81x multiplier, it could finish its domestic run at around $82 million.

Moreover, if it gets good support from international markets, Mortal Kombat II has a realistic chance to comfortably surpass Street Fighter’s $99.4 million global haul. However, this is just an early multiplier-based projection, and the final verdict will become clearer only after the film’s theatrical release on May 8.

What’s Mortal Kombat II All About?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is expected to focus on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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