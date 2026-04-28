After gaining global recognition by starring in the 2001 coming-of-age comedy The Princess Diaries, Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has built an impressive career with several acclaimed films like Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, Les Misérables, Interstellar, and The Intern, among others. Now, she is all geared up for her next project: the eagerly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026. Recently, her psychological drama-thriller Mother Mary was released in U.S. theaters on April 17, 2026.

Mother Mary – Box Office Performance

Despite some bigger films like Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary, currently playing in theaters, Mother Mary managed to find a spot among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart on Sunday, April 26. After opening to $168k in North America in its limited theatrical release on April 17, it went wide on April 24 and collected an additional $1.3 million over the April 24-26 weekend. Combined with its $31K international earnings, it has pushed its worldwide box office total to $1.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The romantic comedy, She Came To Me, managed to earn around $1.2 million at the worldwide box office. This means Mother Mary is already ahead of the 2023 film, which featured Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway by a margin of around $0.3 million.

As it continues its theatrical run, let’s now take a look at how much the Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel starrer needs to earn worldwide to break even at the box office.

Mother Mary – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

The film has been made on a reported budget of $20 million. This implies it would need to earn $50 million globally to break even at the box office, under the 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, it still needs to earn an additional $48.5 million to reach that key box-office milestone.

What’s The Plot of Mother Mary?

Directed by David Lowery, the film follows an iconic pop star, Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway), who reunites with her former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel), just before a crucial performance.

Mother Mary – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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