We recently saw actor-dancer Vineeth in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, with Mammootty in the lead. During a recent interview with Onmanorama, Vineeth revealed how he landed the role with the help of megastar Mammootty. The actor shared, “It was Mammookka who recommended me to Gautham Vasudev Menon.” He also expressed his long-standing desire to act in a Gautham Vasudev Menon film.

Vineeth also explained that he is usually very particular about reading the entire script before committing to any project. However, he made an exception for Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, where his decision to join was immediate. This project was vital for Vineeth as it marked his first collaboration with the prestigious Mammootty Kampany.

Vineeth shared that he has no issues playing a villain as long as the character is exciting and offers him a chance to explore his craft. He also emphasized that he doesn’t concern himself with how much screen time his characters receive. For instance, in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, he appeared in only a few scenes, but his performance left a significant impact.

Reflecting on this, Vineeth acknowledged that those moments gave him plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent. He also spoke about another project, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, where his role was similarly limited in screen time. However, he noted that one emotional scene between Ummachi and his character was enough to challenge and satisfy him as an actor.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Top Tamil Films Releasing In February 2025: From Vidaamuyarchi To Sabdham

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News