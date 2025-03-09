Australian cricketer David Warner, known for his explosive batting and lively personality, is stepping into a brand-new arena—the world of acting.

Warner, who has thrilled cricket fans worldwide, is all set to make his acting debut in the Telugu film Robinhood, starring popular actor Nithiin and directed by Venky Kudumula.

This exciting news has made fans curious and eager to see the cricketer in a different role. Warner, a key player for Australia in international cricket, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, this time, he will be seen not in his cricket gear but in front of the camera, playing a special cameo role in Robinhood.

The film is currently in production and is already creating buzz, and Warner’s involvement has added an extra layer of excitement.

In a statement, Warner shared his enthusiasm about this new adventure. He said, “I’ve always loved trying new things, and this is a completely different experience for me. I’m excited to be part of Robinhood and can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

The cricketer also mentioned that while cricket remains his first love, he is open to exploring opportunities beyond the sport. The makers of Robinhood have kept details about Warner’s role under wraps, but they have hinted that it is a surprise for the audience.

Director Venky Kudumula expressed his excitement about having Warner on board, saying, “David Warner is not just a great cricketer but also a charismatic personality. His presence in the film will add a unique flavor, and we’re thrilled to have him as part of our team.”

The film, which is a high-octane action entertainer, stars Nithiin in the lead role. The story revolves around the concept of wealth redistribution, with a mix of drama, action, and emotion.

Warner’s cameo is expected to be a highlight, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the cricketer fits into the world of Telugu cinema. According to reports, Warner will charge a whopping INR 1 crore per day for his role, making headlines not just for his acting debut but also for his hefty paycheck. This isn’t the first time Warner has shown an interest in Indian culture.

He has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Over the years, he has won the hearts of Indian fans with his performances on the field and his fun interactions off it. His decision to act in a Telugu film further strengthens his connection with Indian audiences.

As Robinhood gears up for its release on the 25th of March,2025. The excitement around Warner’s acting debut continues to grow. Will the cricketer score a six in acting too?

So, mark your calendars and get ready to see David Warner in a never-seen-before avatar.

Nithin’s upcoming project Thammudu is coming in May 2025 with a unique concept. The film is an action drama and Nithin will be seen in an action-packed role after a long time.

Film Thammdu has a unique casting and backdrop. We need to see if Nithin makes a comeback or not with this film.

