Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are reprising their iconic characters after almost two decades. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in India on May 1, 2026, and the response has been thunderous. It is at par with Michael in paid previews. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Paid Previews (India)

David Frankel’s 2006 film was a cult classic and enjoys a massive fan following in India. The additions of Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh left fans even more excited. According to Sacnilk, The Devil Wears Prada 2 sold paid previews worth 1.90-2 crore gross in India. Mind you, there’s competition from Michael and other local releases like Dhurandhar 2, and Bhooth Bangla, among others.

The American comedy drama remained on similar lines as Jaafar Jackson‘s Michael, which released on April 24, 2026, and registered paid previews worth 2 crore gross in India. Both films have opened to impressive reviews, and it will be exciting to see who eventually leads the race this weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The trends are strong. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are witnessing surging ticket sales. It will benefit from the May Day holiday, and the footfalls will further improve during the day and night shows. Considering the current scenario, The Devil Wears Prada could earn 5-6 crore on day 1. Including paid previews, the opening day collection could land around 7-8 crore.

With that, The Devil Wears Prada sequel will score the highest opening day for a Hollywood film in India in 2026. It will comfortably surpass the opening day collection of Project Hail Mary (2.25 crore), The Mummy (1.7 crore), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (70 lakh), and Michael (4 crore including previews), among others.

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