The game of cricket has witnessed several legends over the years, but there are some who have been lucky enough to go down as top-class entertainers in the history books. One such quality player is David Warner. No matter which team you support, his batting skills have mesmerized everyone from time to time. He has even proved his worth as a key player in Indian Premier League. But do you know how much he’s earning in IPL 2024? Here’s all you need to know!

Warner is an Australian cricketer and a specialist left-handed batsman. He’s well known for his hitting abilities and aggression while performing with the bat. Other than that, he’s also one of the best fielders of all time. In the IPL, apart from his batting performance, he’s known for entertaining the crowd with his lively presence. In IPL 2024, he’s playing for Delhi Capitals.

For those who don’t know, David Warner made his IPL debut in 2009, and he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for an amount of 14.73 lakh. Next year, he was there in the camp of Delhi but his salary saw a slight decline as he received 13.88 lakh in 2010. After that, he played for Delhi till 2013 and for every season, his salary was hiked.

In 2011, David Warner got 3.45 crores. In 2012 and 2013, he got 3.77 crores and 3.99 crores, respectively. In 2014, Warner joined the camp of Sunrisers Hyderabad with a salary of 5.50 crores. He remained with the team till 2017 at a same price. In 2018, he was suspended over ball-tampering in international cricket.

For 2019 and 2020, Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad, and this was the time when he got the highest salary of his IPL career. For 2018, the left-handed hitter received a salary of 12.50 crores and fetched the same amount for the next season, too. In 2021, he remained with Hyderabad and received the same amount.

In 2022, David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals, but his salary was reduced to 6.25 crores, which is a decline of 50%. In 2023, he was retained at the same amount and even for IPL 2024, Warner has got the same salary.

