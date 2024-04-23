Royal Challengers Bangalore, aka RCB, is one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but sadly, it is yet to register a single title win. Speaking about the current season, the team has already lost seven games, and chances to enter playoffs are negligible. So, as expected, the team is facing harsh criticism, and now, cricket veteran Robin Uthappa has shared his brutally honest opinion about the team not winning a single trophy.

Bangalore’s team enjoys a massive fan following, and it won’t be wrong if we say that the team is amongst the top 3 or 4 in terms of fan base. Over the years, many legends of the game have been a part of this franchise. Viral Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and many other stars of cricket displayed their form, but unfortunately, despite cent percent individual efforts, Bangalore has not won a single trophy in IPL.

Recently, while talking on the BeerBiceps podcast, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa pinpointed the reason why RCB didn’t win a single IPL trophy. The biggest reason he listed is that Bangalore has failed so far in building the team according to the home conditions. While explaining it, he cited the example of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and said they used the players according to their home conditions, thus making it difficult for the opposition to score runs, leading to the title wins in 2012 and 2014.

Robin Uthappa further mentioned that RCB suffered due to letting go of some important players of IPL, including names like Yuzvendra Chahal. When asked what he’ll do to help Bangalore win the trophy if he’s in charge, Uthappa said, “First, I would go and beg Yuzvendra Chahal to come back. I would do anything; go through hell and high water to bring Yuzi back from RR, make amends. I would maybe even go and bring Harshal Patel back and prepare wickets that are conducive for bowlers there to succeed.”

He added further, “Look at the caliber of batters they have – Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik – but bowlers? They’ve had such great batters. AB de Villiers played for them; Chris Gayle played for them. Travis Head played for them. Shane Watson.”

Let’s hope Robin Uthappa’s valuable advice reaches the management and RCB performs brilliantly in the remaining matches of IPL 2024.

