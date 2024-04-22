Shubman Gill has been hitting it out of the park with his flawless performances. But the young cricketer has also become a heartthrob of Gen Z. Quickly rising through the ranks, crowned as the Prince of Cricket, he has often made headlines for the news of his relationship. Now, allegedly, after the news of his breakup with Sara Tendulkar circulated, the internet believes that Gill is dating this Spanish Girl. Here’s why fans think so!

For a few years now, Shubman has been rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. After multiple spottings, silent hints, and even stadium visits, if reports are to be believed, the relationship seems to have run its course. Gill revealed to International pop star Ed Sheeran that he was single. Yeah, that happened.

Fans believe they may have discovered who Shubman Gill is dating after his alleged breakup with Sara Tendulkar.

Shubman, who has been linked with Sara Tendulkar, reportedly broke up with the well-known daughter and is currently seeing Maria Arroyog, a Spanish woman. A user shared this information on Reddit, and it has since spread like wildfire across the internet. The user posted a screenshot of a girl sitting in the stadium who looked like Actress Ana De Armas. After further investigation and Shubman’s reaction, it appeared to be following the cricket player on Instagram.

Social media users quickly responded to the post in droves, flooding the comment section with their thoughts. Many people used social media to vent their frustration and criticize Shubman for his dating life. “Guys, Mera cricket crush ab Abhishek Sharma hogya hai,” one user wrote, while another wrote, “Field ke bahar mujhe ye bilkul nhi pasand!” Shubhman is merely an actor.

Meanwhile, Shubman and Sara were last spotted together a while ago. Gill took on the captaincy of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 following Hadik Pandya’s exit from the team. And while there have been no confirmations, rumors like these have spread like wildfire on the internet, and fans are hooked on finding any new updates!

