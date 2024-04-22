Virat Kohli is one of the best athletes in the whole wide world. The former captain of the Indian Cricket Team is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024. Punjab Kings player and his long-time friend Shikhar Dhawan recently spoke about his drastic transformation. Scroll below for some interesting details!

Kohli has a list of records under his kitty. He’s considered one of the best batsmen of all time. He is the highest run-scorer in T20I and IPL and ranks third in ODI. While the list goes on, his biggest accolades include Arjuna Award in 2013, the Padma Shri in 2017, and the Khel Ratna Award in 2018.

Shikhar Dhawan recalls his time with Virat Kohli

Many wouldn’t know, but Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were roommates while playing for the Ranji trophy in 2006. The senior cricketer recalls how the young star was not health-conscious and loved eating carbs!

Shikhar Dhawan told Brut India, “Virat Kohli joined the Ranji trophy team only at the age of 17. I was his senior since I’m 3-4 years older than him. He used to eat everything starting from chole bhature to mutton. He was my roommate and I was always disciplined, so I wouldn’t eat all of that. He didn’t care if he was chubby, he wouldn’t work out.”

He then claims something hit Virat Kohli, which led to his drastic transformation. “Par ekdam se usko kya ek taakat aayi andar, dil pe koi baat lagi ho ki wo switch kar gaya. Carbs khane bhi band kar diye and khudko pura lean kar liya aur uski jo will power hai wo bohot strong hai. Extremist hai wo.” Shikhar Dhawan also praised Virat for maintaining his body.

More about IPL 2024

Currently, Rajasthan Royal is leading the IPL 2024 tournament with 12 points under their kitty. While Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings is placed second last on the table with four points, Virat Kohli’s RCB has been underperforming with only 2 points in their kitty.

