Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma broke the internet with the news of their pregnancy. This good news came as a pleasant surprise for all the fans and their friends. Well, the couple is on cloud 9 and completely in a celebration mood.

Virat and Anushka both posted a cute picture of them where we could see the actress’ baby bump. Ever since fans have heard the announcement, they want to see more of their favourite couple.

But today we have got something very exciting for Virushka fans. It is not just a picture of the soon-to-be parents, but a video of them celebrating their big news. Well, Anushka Sharma is in Dubai with hubby Virat Kohli for the IPL.

In a recent Instagram post by Royal Challengers Bangalore, the entire team can be seen chilling and celebrating. They put up a video with the caption, “Bold Diaries: Team Bonding Session. 7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers”

The entire team can be seen celebrating Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s big news by cutting a cake. The couple has never looked so happy before. Also, how can we miss that glow on Anushka’s face? Wearing a cute little dress, the actress looks every bit of gorgeous with her tiny baby bump.

This is the first visual of Virushka celebrating their pregnancy in Dubai. Their happiness is totally contagious, and we can absolutely feel the vibe, can you?

Must Read: Masaba Masaba Review: Neena Gupta Is Our Showstopper As Her Daughter Owns Her Fashion Empire!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube