Sushant Singh Rajput case has opened up many new mysteries after Rhea Chakraborty’s explosive interview. Almost after two months of the actor’s death, the Jalebi actress decided to break her silence and rubbished all the accusations made on her by family and fans.

It was after Rhea’s interview that many new questions have arisen in the minds of people. After the question of SSR spending an enormous amount on the actress in Europe came up, she clarified all the doubts.

Rhea also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had spent around 70 lacs on his Bangkok trip. The actor took this trip with Kushal Zaveri, Siddharth Gupta, Abbas, Mushtaq and Sabir Ahmed along with Sara Ali Khan.

On Friday, Sushant’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed, as reported by ETimes, during an interview with a channel talked about their Bangkok trip. Discussing the same, Sabir revealed that the trip was for SSR’s PRO team and even Sara was present with them. He added that they all travelled on a private jet.

He went on to reveal that the Kedarnath pair were in the same hotel as the others. They all visited the beach only on the first day, and for the rest of the trip, Sushant and Sara were in the hotel while others explored places.

Sabir further revealed that the rumoured lovebirds stayed in a luxurious island hotel in Bangkok. Unfortunately, their trip was cancelled mid-way due to the Tsunami announcement. As flight tickets were not available, everyone except Mushtaq and Sabir returned.

Mushtaq and Sabir had to stay there for a month, and according to Sabir, Sushant gave them his ATM card for the expenses. Later, Samuel Miranda used to send money from Mumbai as per the requirement, Sabir concluded.

What do you think about this new angle? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Video Of Snapping At Paparazzi Goes Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube