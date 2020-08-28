Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Video Of Snapping At Paparazzi Goes Viral

A video showing actress Rhea Chakraborty snapping at media persons who hound her car and try to click her photos has gone viral.

In the video, an angry Rhea bangs on the car’s windowpane with her elbow. She makes the gesture at the window, even as a media person tries capturing her in a frame.

The incident happened on Friday as Rhea was on her way for CBI questioning in connection with the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is for the first time that Rhea was being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6.

Whatever may be the truth, this behaviour speaks volumes..Why so angry & frustrated Bunny? Did you really think the interview would help? Thanks for showing us the real authentic you and not the scripted you🤓😌 @Tweet2Rhea #CBIGrillsRhea #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/HJlvvLRvdR — Ruchika (@mad_chika23) August 28, 2020

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, along with the CBI.

