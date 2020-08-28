No one knows yet in what direction the Sushant Singh Rajput case is going. First, it was called alleged suicide, then murder and now there’s drug mafia angle linked to it. Amid all this, Rhea Chakraborty gave several interviews on Thursday.

In her interviews, the Jalebi actress denied all the allegations levied on her. When asked if she thinks it’s a suicide or murder, Rhea answered that she wants to know the truth too. Sushant’s sisters and fans aren’t happy with the actress’ interview and her statements. If this wasn’t enough, new pic of the Dil Bechara actor’s body was accessed by a TV news channel.

Times Now got accessed to Sushant Singh Rajput‘s new dead body pic which was clicked by his sister Meetu Singh. This picture shows a mark on SSR’s neck along with some scratches ligature which was not visible in the pics leaked on June 14. The late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the images that circulated earlier were morphed.

Trigger Warning: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh says, “I got a set of pictures earlier also. Somebody they sent me on the WhatsApp group. I sent them to somebody in the forensic department, and he said those pics which were circulated earlier were morphed pictures. These are original pics. These are taken by the family itself, by the sister. So these are absolutely genuine pictures.”

About the marks on SSR’s neck, Singh stated, “These lines which are there on the neck, I also got to know from somebody that these are actual marks on the dead body. These don’t look like death by hanging at all. This looks like death by strangulation.”

Watch the video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh below:

What do you have to say about this latest update? Let us know your views.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty FULL Interview: “Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Left His Mother & That Was A Major Cause Of His Depression”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube