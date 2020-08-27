Rhea Chakraborty EXPLOSIVE: “Sushant Singh Rajput & I Didn’t Formally Talk About Marriage; He Wasn’t A Big Fan Of City Life”

With each passing day, the case of Sushant Singh Rajput is getting complex. CBI’s intervention did give a ray of hope on the case but still, the matter remains uncleared. Now, Amidst all such happenings and probe, Rhea Chakraborty, the prime suspect in the case, has come out all candid in the latest interview.

Just a few moments ago, Rhea has made some shocking revelations about Sushant. She has openly spoken on her relationship with the late actor. She even revealed of not having a proper conversation about settling down in life.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Rhea Chakraborty said, “We (she and Sushant Singh Rajput) didn’t formally talk about marriage.” She even spoke on how the love between them blossomed. “We met at Yash Raj Studios in 2013. My first film had already released and his film Kai Po Che was either released or was about to release. We had the same manager. We kept meeting at different award shows. I liked him and there was something different about him. We then met at Rohini Iyer’s party in April 2013, and then it started. Sushant told me that he fell in love with me in one day but I had asked for 2-3 month time. ‘I love you’ was such a big word and I didn’t know that I would have to be punished like this for love.”

The Jalebi actress further even added that during the lockdown phase, Sushant Singh Rajput, who was already suffering from a Bipolar, got more depressed.

Rhea Chakraborty stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was totally a different person and wasn’t fond of city life. As per her, he wanted to shift to Coorg. “Sushant was preparing to shift to Coorg and he was talking to his lawyer about it. He previously wanted to shift to Bir. He was not a big fan of city life. Contrary to allegations, I was very supportive because long-distance relationship works too,” she added.

