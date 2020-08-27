EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas To Roll From December, To Be Shot In Mumbai & Rajasthan

Kangana Ranaut is in the news for many reasons. Besides raising several questions in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput case, the National Award winning actress also continues her battle against nepotism in the Hindi film industry. However, that doesn’t take her focus away from work.

Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, has A.L. Vijay’s Thalaivi and Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline. While she had already begun shooting for Thalaivi, team Koimoi has some new updates on the Ronnie Screwvala produced Tejas.

We have learnt that the film will finally roll in December. “Tejas was supposed to go on the floors a few months ago, however had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. But with things gradually getting back to normal team Tejas has decided to start shooting for the film from December. It will kick start in Mumbai and will also be shot in Rajasthan,” informs a source close to the development.

The informer adds that the shooting of the Kangana Ranaut starrer will begin keeping all the safety precautions in mind. Tejas was announced in February 2020 and narrates the story of a daring fighter pilot.

Another Ronnie Screwvala production, the Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket will also roll from November. Many TV shows began shooting from July keeping all the necessary precautions in check, while the Bell Bottom team – Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor – left for Scotland earlier this month to start shooting.

Many more films including the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is rumoured to start filming from next month.

