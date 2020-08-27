2020 has been a very unique year in its own way. Who had thought that we would all experience this lockdown and our lives would come to a standstill? However, it seems many of our celebrity couples have made the most of this ‘me’ time. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy today, we thought of bringing to you a list of couples who have either announced a pregnancy, became parents or have gotten hitched for life in the last few months.

1: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

First in our list is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The ace cricketer has hit a sixer in his personal life by announcing the news of Anushka’s pregnancy. Ever since the couple got hitched in 2017, fans have always wanted to know when will they take the next step in their relationship. But, but the couple has now announced their pregnancy, and we just can’t stop looking at Anushka Sharma and her cute baby bump. Gosh! It feels like a movie isn’t it?

2: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan

The nawabi couple of Bollywood, Saif and Kareena announced their second pregnancy recently. This news definitely got us all excited. The star couple, who are parents to 3-year-old Taimur, had given an official statement to the media for their fans and well-wishers that they are ‘expecting an addition to their family.’ Remember the last time when Kareena was pregnant? There was nothing that could stop her. From walking the ramp to acting in commercials and movies, Saifu’s wifey did everything and stunned all of us. Even now, the glow on her face is something that we cannot take our eyes away from.

3: Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya

Natasha and Hardik are one couple who have always surprised their fans with sudden information. From announcing their engagement to their pregnancy, everything happened all of a sudden for them. The couple became parents to a baby boy on July 30. We think Virat Kohli has followed the likes of his team member.

4 : Miheeka Bajaj And Rana Dagubatti

The Baahubali actor decided to get locked down permanently with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj by tying the knot on August 8. Though they could not have a wedding as planned, it was definitely much more than what a typical wedding looks like. The pictures from their pre-wedding functions took our breath away and guess every couple, getting married in lockdown now wishes to have a dream wedding like theirs.

5: Ekta Kaul And Sumeet Vyas

Who doesn’t know Sumeet Vyas by now? The cute actor became an overnight star after his web show Permanent Roommates became a hit. His marriage with TV star Ekta Kaul was a pleasant surprise for all their fans, and further, when the couple announced their pregnancy they were all too excited. Sumeet is exactly like his character Mickey in the web show who was acting like an excited daddy and decorated the house for his little bundle of joy. The couple delivered their baby on June 3.

6 : Ruslaan Mumtaaz And Niraali Mehta

We think that Ruslaan and Nirali have become the first celebrity couple to give away good news during the lockdown. The nation-wide lockdown was announced on March 25, and Nirali delivered their baby on March 26. The period definitely proved to be lucky for the couple.

7: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan

Famous TV stars Manish and Sangeita too tied the knot on June 30. They got married in a gurudwara in Mumbai in the presence of their immediate family members. On the wedding day, Manish had welcomed his lady love just like the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan.

8 : Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma

Television stars Puja Banerjee, and Kunal Verma had planned for a grand wedding in April but had to postpone it due to the pandemic. On the same day, Puja took to her Instagram account to reveal that the couple had already had a court marriage one-and-half month back. They donated the amount they had set aside for their wedding. Now that is so thoughtful.

It will not be wrong to say that the lockdown has been a very exciting time for most of the couples, and especially after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their pregnancy, even we are too excited.

