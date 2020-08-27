Deepika Padukone Has A Surprise Planned For Her Fans On August 29

Known for her sartorial choices, Deepika Padukone is a fashion icon for many. On national sports day i.e. August 29, The Deepika Padukone Closet is set to unveil the ‘Sport Edit’.

The collection will comprise of some of her handpicked activewear and Sportswear from her personal collection. Being an ardent fitness and sports lover, Deepika has always motivated her fans to stay fit and healthy. With this edition, her fans would be driven to adopt a healthy way of living and a new approach towards fitness. From staple tees to performance-optimising workout gear, the fans are in for a treat.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to make the announcement. She wrote, “Remember when I wore this?” along with some sportswear images.

The collection also comprises of some limited-edition sneakers that will be up for grabs. A special piece to look out for is her ‘All Hallow’s Eve’ pair, one of the most sought after sneaker modes in the market – all for a good cause.

The closet was an initiative launched by Deepika whose proceedings go towards her the live love laugh foundation that work towards mental health.

The pieces will be available at Deepika Padukone’s official website from 29th August.

