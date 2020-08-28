A hashtag pertaining to claustrophobia has been trending all through Thursday on Twitter, after actress Rhea Chakraborty claimed that her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was claustrophobic.

The hashtag #claustrophobia became a buzzword on the microblogging site soon after Rhea, in an interview, mentioned that Sushant suffered from the problem. She said the late actor had a bout of claustrophobia during their flight to Europe last year and took Modafinil in a bid to overcome the fear.

Social media users took to the micro-blogging website and re-shared a throwback video by actress Ankita Lokhande, where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

Many users trolled Rhea Chakraborty over her contention that Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic.

A user asked: “Is this #claustrophobia? #RheaChakrobarty… ? Please answer.”

Another wrote: “26th September 2019 #SushantSinghRajput flying & by November 2019 he was suffering #claustrophobia @Tweet2Rhea… how??”

A user shared the picture of Modafinil, which Rhea claimed that Sushant took before the flight and wrote: “I don’t even remember from how long I am taking these I never suffered sleepless night, I am myself studying mbbs, this molecule improves your alertness level.”

“#Claustrophobia nahi astrophile tha Sushant (Not claustrophobia, Sushant was an astrophile),” said a user.

A user commented: “It has become a matter of joke for the culprits now. Either they really don’t know what Sushant was capable of, or they have some sort of confidence that they won’t get caught. Claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput had #claustrophobia is beyond stupidity.”

On Thursday, Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years shared a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant’s father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

