IPL 2025 has provided a platform for many Indian players to shine. Among such players is Sai Sudharsan, who is currently unstoppable. Entering the latest edition of the league, he carried forward his last year’s momentum and has stunned everyone with his extraordinary batting skills. Undoubtedly, he has established himself as one of the most impactful players in the league this year. Can you guess how much he has earned so far through IPL? Scroll below for interesting details!

Born on October 15, 2001, the 23-year-old is a left-handed batsman. He plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and is well-known for scoring big runs in the top order. He made his international debut in 2023 in an ODI series against South Africa. Considering his batting performance in domestic cricket, he was picked in IPL one year before his international debut.

Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut with a low salary

For those who don’t know, Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut in 2022. In his debut season, he was bought by Gujarat Titans. For the first season, the left-handed batsman was paid a salary of just 20 lakh. Considering the price, he delivered a decent performance in 2022 and scored 145 runs at an average of 36.

Sai Sudharsan didn’t get many chances in the first season, but he still glimpsed his potential. As a result, he was retained by Gujarat Titans, but there was no hike in salary. In 2023, things improved for him as he got to play more innings. He had a good season in 2023 as he scored 362 runs at an average of 51.71.

In 2024, Sai was again retained by Gujarat at the same price. This year, his performance was more impressive than the previous two seasons as he scored a solid 527 runs at an average of 47.91. Considering such consistency and strong batting performances, he witnessed a crazy hike in IPL 2025.

Received his highest salary in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan was again retained by Gujarat Titans, and this time, he got his much-deserved salary hike. From just 20 lakh, he was given an unbelievable paycheck of 8.50 crores. If we calculate a jump, it’s a crazy hike of 4150%.

Sai Sudharsan’s total IPL earnings

Overall, Sai Sudharsan has played four IPL seasons, and throughout his career in the league, he has earned a cumulative sum of 9.30 crores. We won’t be surprised if he receives another major hike, the way he has contributed to Gujarat in 2025, along with his batting partner, Shubman Gill.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket updates and stories!

Must Read: IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s In-Hand Salary Is 42% Less Than The Contract Offered By Lucknow Super Giants?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News