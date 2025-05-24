IPL 2025 was not at all good for Rishabh Pant. His team, Lucknow Super Giants, failed to make it to the playoffs under his captaincy. Even individually, he failed to create any impact as he had a flop show as a batsman. One thing that would make him happy after the season ends is his massive salary. Yes, Pant will walk home with the biggest paycheck among all players. But do you know, he won’t be getting the entire sum that was offered in the contract? Scroll below for more interesting details!

Rishabh Pant bagged the highest salary in IPL history

Before the 2025th edition started, the mega auction was real fun for all cricket enthusiasts. The auction witnessed several top buys of the season, with franchises pouring in tons of money. Out of all, Pant and Shreyas Iyer stood out for their earth-shattering sum. For those who don’t know, Iyer was initially the most expensive player of IPL with 26.75 crores. Within a few minutes, Pant outshone him with a higher sum.

In an aggressive bid Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious and bought Rishabh Pant at a historic price of 27 crores. This number was a big surprise for everyone, and all eyes were set on how Pant performs in IPL 2025. Unfortunately, he failed to meet the mammoth expectations and scored just 151 runs at an average of 13.73.

Rishabh Pant’s in-hand salary for IPL 2025 is less than 20 crores?

Amid the flop show of Rishabh Pant, reports about his in-hand salary are in discussions among cricket enthusiasts. While his contract had a deal of 27 crores, he won’t be receiving the entire sum. Reportedly, hefty government taxes will be applied on his IPL 2025 salary.

Including basic tax rate, applicable surcharge, and cess, over 11.48 crores will be deducted from Rishabh Pant’s contract amount. So, after deductions, the star Indian player will take home an in-hand net salary of 15.52 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket updates and stories!

Must Read: IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians’ Jonny Bairstow To Receive A Salary Of 1.50 Crore+ For Each Playoff Game?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News