Chiranjeevi’s upcoming fantasy action-drama Vishwambhara has created a massive buzz since its announcement. Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the megastar in yet another powerful and dynamic role, and now it seems the wait won’t be much longer. As anticipation continues to build, here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated film!

Why Was Vishwambhara Release Date Pushed?

The makers of Vishwambhara had initially planned to release the film during the Sankranti festival in 2025. However, the team avoided a major box-office clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which was also targeting a Sankranti release. Additionally, the teaser of Vishwambhara faced some criticism for its visual effects, prompting Chiranjeevi to insist on reworking the VFX, further delaying the film’s release.

Earlier, the makers were eyeing a May 2025 release, but considering that the graphic work is still incomplete, the chances of meeting the deadline appear slim. According to the latest report from 123telugu.com, the team is considering August 22, 2025 — coinciding with Chiranjeevi’s birthday — as the new release date.

This date will offer a better promotional window and maximize the film’s box-office potential. While an official confirmation from the production house is still awaited, the buzz around the new release date has already started gaining momentum among fans.

What To Expect From Vishwambhara?

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Vishwambhara promises to be a high-budget fantasy action drama. It features Chiranjeevi in a never-seen-before avatar. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in prominent roles. Initially announced in 2023 under the tentative title Mega 156, the film marks the megastar’s 156th outing in his illustrious career.

Vishwambhara revolves around a captivating blend of mythology and larger-than-life elements, aiming to deliver a grand visual spectacle for audiences. While the theatrical release is already highly anticipated, the makers have yet to finalize the OTT streaming platform for the film’s digital debut.

With the new release date now speculated to be August 22, 2025 — coinciding with Chiranjeevi’s birthday — fans eagerly await official confirmation. If the buzz turns out to be true, the celebrations around the megastar’s birthday will surely get even grander this year!

Check out the teaser of Vishwambhara below:

